Niger rebels left President Bazum without water and cut off telephone lines

Rebels in Niger have left President Mohamed Bazum without water since the morning of August 4. This was announced by the Ambassador of Niger to France Aishatou Bulama Kane on air TV channel LCI.

According to the diplomat, his telephone lines were also cut off. “He can no longer communicate with anyone,” said Kane. The ambassador clarified that the last time she spoke with the president was yesterday, August 3.

On the night of July 27, the military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.