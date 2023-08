Al Hadath: rebels appoint Ali Mahamane Lamin Zein as Niger’s new prime minister

The ruling body of Niger’s rebels, the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland (NCSR), on Monday, August 7, appointed 58-year-old economist and former finance minister Ali Mahamana Lamin Zein as the country’s new prime minister. This is reported TASS with reference to the Al Hadath TV channel.