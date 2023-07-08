A ‘rebel group’ against the self-driving cars has found a way to thwart them during testing.

As car fanatics, we cannot imagine that you would hand over the driving of a car. After all, driving is great fun. However, there are people who especially consider the passenger seat sacred and would even find it ideal not to have anyone behind the wheel. For those people, the self-driving car is being tested extensively.

Self-driving car

The idea of ​​a car that can drive without a driver is as old as the car itself, but major strides have only recently been made. Most ‘self-driving’ systems of major car brands are actually not much more than a combination of adaptive cruise control (accelerate and brake yourself) and lane-keep assist (steer yourself between the lines), but it is not yet possible to hand over the wheel and should not yet, with how unpredictable traffic can sometimes be.

To test

In an attempt to make even greater strides with the self-driving car, certain American startups have been given permission to test in public. Cruise and Waymo are currently roaming the streets of San Francisco with custom Chevrolet Bolts and Jaguar I-Paces respectively, driverless! We don’t say unsafe in this case, because according to a group calling themselves Safe Street Rebels, traffic in San Francisco isn’t getting any better with these self-driving cars.

Unsafe

This makes it especially clear that the cars can mainly respond to what the sensors see, but they don’t really understand the unpredictable nature of traffic. Cars that enter an intersection through a red light and stop there, cars that want to enter a closed road due to work, that kind of work. And go tell a self-driving car that you have to drive backwards. In fact, because there is no driver present, removing the car is sometimes not so easy. Extreme examples even say that accidents have already happened in which people and dogs have lost their lives.

To block

Safe Street Rebels found a way to deactivate the cars. All you need is a traffic cone. Find a self-driving car – there are plenty of them in San Francisco right now – grab the traffic cone, put it on the hood and the car will see it as an obstacle. Because the sensors do not see the obstacle disappear, the car remains stationary. Mean, but like blocking the A12, it’s a radical way to make a statement.

Welcome to Week of Cone

On Thurs 7/13, the CPUC will vote to expand AVs in SF. Cruise & Waymo promise they’ll reduce traffic & collisions, but we know that’s not true. They block buses & emergency vehicles, create more traffic, and are a surveillance nightmare.

But there’s hope pic.twitter.com/K7e0C2nhuq — ConeSF – Week of Cone (@SafeStreetRebel) July 5, 2023

extension

The statement is intended to promote a normal way of democracy. Safe Street Rebels uses the pylon action to make people aware of a vote on July 13. Then people can vote to expand self-driving cars in San Francisco and more testing can be done, probably by even more companies. SSR wants to prevent this by explaining the risks.

What is forgotten for the sake of convenience is that cases like this naturally lead to improvement. Of course, everything is now being done to never run over a pedestrian again. When a car wants to drive into a construction site, you know in the future that you have to prevent that. You can only learn from your mistakes by making mistakes. And that is human.

An interesting two-way. And a somewhat playful action to make people aware of the discontent that prevails in otherwise calm San Francisco.

This article Rebels block self-driving cars with pylons appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



