You may remember, the photo went viral a few months ago. The president of Portugal queuing at the ‘super’, his face covered with the mask: the tummy pointing unapologetically at the cashier while the basket rests behind it, as if serving as a counterweight; Bermuda shorts covering some attractive legs for someone who has already crossed the border of the 70s. Without fanfare. He would pass by any of his fellow citizens, it does not matter that that morning they waited for him at the Belém Palace, presidential headquarters, to sign some decrees. We can almost imagine him saying to the escort: “Give me a minute to change and throw the can of sardinhas into the container.”

The conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Lisbon, 1948) is the new winner of the last presidential elections held in Portugal, a condition that he reissues after four years of cohabitation with the socialist prime minister Antonio Costa. An election marked by a strong abstention due to confinement. The winner contracted Covid thirteen days before the appointment with the polls and, although he remained asymptomatic, he had to cancel his electoral agenda mid-campaign. That has not prevented, however, that the result obtained is almost 7 points above what was already a record four years ago.

The triumph of Marcelo, as everyone knows him in Portugal, is backed by 61% of the votes cast. What do they expect from him? Stability. And more in a stormy scenario, it does not matter that it is on the arm of another in-laws. The socialist Ana Gomes does not worry him, she has failed miserably in her attempt to force a second round (she barely touched 13% of the votes). Another thing is André Ventura’s Chega, which has placed the far right as the third force in the country, going from 1% to having support of almost 12%, more than the Communist Party, the Left Bloc and the Liberal Initiative together. And that in the country that started the Carnation Revolution is no small thing.

Portugal has experienced remarkable growth in recent years after seriously facing the obligations arising from the rescue of the community troika, with the moderate Marcelo sponsoring a left-wing alliance that convinced Brussels because of its democratic maturity. An example of institutional cooperation. The election of António Guterres as secretary general of the UN -he and Rebelo have been friends since childhood- and the victory of the national team at the Eurocup had strengthened its international image.

The pandemic, however, has erased any hint of triumphalism, sowing uncertainty. The moment is delicate and more so now, that it is time to hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU until the middle of the year. Rebelo de Sousa knows that the confidence obtained at the polls “is not a blank check.” Unemployment shot up last year to 8.7% (in Spain it is 16.1%) and GDP plummeted 8.3% (here 11%). On the health front, the situation is no better, with Portugal leading the number of Covid infections per inhabitant: 85,000 new patients and 1,500 deaths in just one week, in a country with just 22% of its neighbor’s population. As things are, your first mission will be to fight the virus. And they paint clubs.

In short distances



Marcelo’s political career is woven into short distances. The anecdotes that are told about his proximity are innumerable, quite the opposite of his predecessor, Aníbal Cavaco Silva, much more reserved and friend to keep the forms. In other words, they look like an egg to a chestnut. Four years ago, the day he took office, he dispensed with the official car and stood at the presidential headquarters on foot, a detail that did not go unnoticed. Since then, he has not stopped paying for that image, the same when he shares Christmas dinner with a group of homeless people and when he bathes on the beach in Cascais, as he has done all his life; skipping the protocol to make the purchase or rescuing in the Algarve two young people in kayak who had capsized. He knows how to take advantage of his spontaneity or those blue eyes: his ‘selfies’ with strangers are the order of the day.

The current tenant of the Belém palace is the son of María and Baltazar: she is a social worker; he, former colonial governor of Mozambique and later Salazar’s minister. His father was ‘minhota’, from the other side of the Miño, and perhaps that is why he has always shown a special closeness to Spain, whose language he speaks fluently. At just 15 years old, he was chosen one of the best students in the countryHe studied Law at the University of Lisbon and received a doctorate in Legal and Political Sciences, a subject in which he later became a professor.

Participated as a deputy in the drafting of the Portuguese Constitution and knows its limits well. It can dissolve Parliament, call elections and even veto laws. His relationship with Costa is fluid, although that did not prevent him from giving him a review during the wave of fires that devastated the country three years ago, which left a hundred victims and caused the resignation of a minister.

Marcelo is a man devoted to the singular. Radio commentator and television talk show host, he was the audience leader and would continue to be if his first presidential campaign had not intervened. This consideration also applies in relation to the family. His first and only marriage was to Cristina Motta, but broke up in 1980 (they have two children and five grandchildren), they say that due to their excessive dedication to journalism. “It was the most painful moment of my life,” he has come to confess.

Shortly thereafter, he met his partner, Rita Amaral Cabral, with whom he neither shares a residence nor does he intend to marry. A convinced Catholic, Marcelo claims that the Church does not accept divorce and that he does not intend to ask for the annulment of his previous union. His fellow citizens have long been aware that Portugal will take a long time to have a first lady.