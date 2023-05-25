joe brook He is one of the greatest exponents of salsa in Colombia. Álvaro José Arroyo González, his original name, is the interpreter of well-known songs such as “Rebellion”, “The Prisoner” and “In Barranquilla I stay.” The music of the salsa singer crossed borders and his figure has transcended the years and generations. For this reason, some time ago it was decided to bring the life of this artist to the big screen through a biographical film.

The film production bears the name of one of Joe Arroyo’s most emblematic compositions: “Rebelión”. A few days ago, this feature film made news again, as it premiered on Netflix, exactly on May 19. The director of this film is José Luis Rugeles and the one who plays the artist from Cartagena, Jhon Narváez.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Diego would discover Alessia’s romance and destroy Jimmy

In November of last year, the biographical film of the salsa singer won the rebels prize in its 26th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. According to the jury for the award, “the film transcended the limitations of its genre with a combination of acting, storytelling, cinematography and music.”

According to the Bogotá Cinematheque, the film portrays a vulnerable Joe Arroyo throughout different moments of his life. “The film follows the man to his innermost depths to the beat of his beloved music,” they added.

#quotRebellionquot #film #touches #intimate #side #Joe #Arroyos #life #arrived #Netflix