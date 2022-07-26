Undoubtedly, it is the tropicalization of George Orwell’s classic fable, Animal Farm; the brief satire that recreates the corruption and the dispute for power in a dictatorship like Stalin’s, where the pigs take power after kicking out the humans. In the Mexican case, however –unlike Orwell’s classic–, the pigs are already in power and it is up to the humans -two brave reporters– to exhibit the corruption, demagoguery, and dishonesty of a handful of “paleros” who call themselves reporters.

The curious thing is that Palacio’s “farm rebellion” became a trend once some of the real reporters –reporters Reyna Haydee Ramírez and Dalila Escobar–, decided to exhibit the vulgar deception that the “morning” of the Mexican president.

“Paleros” who, for that reason, were publicly defended and even applauded by the head of the gang that seized power; the leader of the farm who intends to wash the face of a handful of lackeys whose stupidity is already undeniable.

And the “rebellion on the farm” was of such magnitude that “the biggest palero”, “Kiko” Arreola -owner of SDP–, got into the dispute to antagonize his boss, López Obrador.

Yes, the morning reporters are “paleros”, he said.

But the real jewel was in charge of the Mexican president, who once again took off his Democratic mask and exhibited himself as what he has always been; a dictator

And it is only in tyrannies that the journalist is conceived as a propagandist; Only in dictatorships is submission and loyalty required of the journalist, and only in authoritarian regimes should a journalist be an ally of power. But let’s go step by step.

1.- The “palero” Mexicanism refers “to the person who helps deceive or swindle others, in a theatrical, magic or gambling show; to appear to win easily and lure others into deception.”

It is also defined as “paleros” who “lend themselves to applaud politicians or rulers and pretend that they have a lot of popular support.”

2.- The public dispute over the excesses and levels of degradation to which the “paleros” of the Palace have reached, who in the sight of all are employees of the governments and the official party, at the same time that they are ” gooseneck” of the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez.

3.- In reality, the first sign of the “rebellion on the farm” occurred in the “morning” of December 29, 2021, when the president himself responded to the accusations that his conferences were nothing more than a rude montage in which “paleros” participated.

This is what he said on that occasion: “One thing that we should all celebrate at the end of this year is that there are no “paleros” here”.

Lugo assured that the spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, has never asked journalists to be “drappers”, since “when I want to say something, I don’t need to be asked, he just said it.”

This defense of the work of their “paleros” came after foreign media questioned that Mexican journalists did not even know how to read the questions they asked the president, which was clear evidence that they were planting the questions.

Then the “rebellion on the farm” became uncontrollable, due to the excesses, abuses and cynicism of many of the Palace’s “chosen ones”, who began to exhibit scandalous cases of corruption.

Thus, in the midst of that powerful “power reserve” that “the privilege of asking” the Mexican president became, the dignity of true journalists appeared.

Actually the courage of two female reporters.

First it was the independent journalist Reyna Haydee Ramírez, who without mincing words told the president that the majority of those attending the morning sessions “are nothing more than paleros.”

Then, head-on and openly, he also stated that there were “paleros” from “Angora” and second-rate “paleros”.

And in the end he explained that the “paleros” are there because they ask him questions so that the president sends the “chocolate” out of the playing field.

That first sample of Palacio’s “farm rebellion” became a trend on networks and unleashed the fury of the hired hitmen against the reporter who committed the “sin” of confronting the president.

And just yesterday, Dalila Escobar, correspondent for the weekly Proceso, questioned the partiality of the paid “paleros” in the mornings, which unleashed the fury of the tyrant of the Palace.

And it is that Delilah threw a dart that hit right in the heart of the morning presidential assembly. He said, words more, words less: “There will be many surprises, President, if the masks are removed here.”

What was he referring to?

To the filth that the presidential “drainer” job has become.

Shortly before, the Mexican president had publicly expressed solidarity with his consenting “palero”: “I want to express my solidarity with Hans and other journalists who are treated as “paleros” by the conservatives.”

Then he encouraged submission in the morning: “You should not worry about that, nothing happens, it is not a crime for a journalist to sympathize with a cause.”

And after offering a Manichaean interpretation of the relationship between Francisco Zarco and President Juárez and of Filomeno Mata in front of Francisco I Madero, he made the star revelation.

This is how he explained it: “Yes, I maintain that journalism should take sides; It is not a time for half measures and in moments of transformation they must decide… and when I see that they talk about being independent, they give me mistrust”.

Yes, López Obrador confirms, once again, that he thinks, speaks and acts like a “banana dictator.”

And it is that when a politician and ruler, like AMLO, confesses that he only trusts the “drank” journalists, he is exhibiting his deep dictatorial spirit.

And in the head of a dictator, like AMLO, the best critical and independent journalist is the dead journalist. That is why his government is the world champion in the murder of journalists.

