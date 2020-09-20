Remarkable: The commitment of the young people in their desire for democracy and a constitutional monarchy that deserves the name.

It is remarkable what is currently going on in Thailand: A young generation is protesting against the reactionary establishment and calling for sustainable reform of the monarchy. Their resistance shows enormous courage in a country where a small elite made up of former putschists, active military and long-established bureaucrats enjoy their arrogance to dictate to large sections of the people what rights they do not have. And which has already shown in the past that it does not shy away from bloodshed.

In the midst of this network sits the monarchy, which is constitutional only in name and absolutely no longer in keeping with the times. The anachronistic system is protected by a draconian law against lese majesty, which can bring each accused up to 15 years imprisonment per charge. The almost god-like status of the monarch is mainly exploited by the military by trying to legitimize coups with the protection of the royal family.

Arguing with the mighty can be fatal. The participants in pro-democracy rallies in 1973, 1976, 1992 or 2010 had already experienced this; many had paid for their efforts with their lives. All the more admirable is the commitment of the young generation in their desire for real democracy and a constitutional monarchy that deserves the name.

It remains to be seen whether such a wave of protest could have been initiated at the time of the comparatively popular King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016. However, his son and successor Vajiralongkorn is considered extremely unpopular, and not only because he prefers to reside in luxury in Bavaria than to take care of state business in Bangkok. In contrast to Bhumibol, Vajiralongkorn cannot be sold as a loving “father of the nation”. Its unpopularity may give the current democracy movement a decisive boost.