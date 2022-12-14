The Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation approved this Tuesday the formalization of the preliminary investigation against former President Pedro Castillo and his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres for the crime of rebellion, as a result of the failed coup d’état that led to their dismissal.

With the decision of the court, shared by local journalists, the criminal process against Castillo is formally initiated and the Prosecutor’s Office can request preventive detention for the former president, given that the preliminary prison sentence against him expires on Wednesday.

Precisely, Torres, who said he had gone “underground”, had summoned Castillo’s followers on Wednesday to await his release that day from the prison of the Special Police Operations Directorate, in the Ate district, in the who has been in prison for six days.

The resolution of the court specified that Castillo will be investigated as a co-author for the alleged crime of rebellion and conspiracyas well as the author of the alleged crimes of abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace, in charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley.

Meanwhile, Torres, in his capacity as adviser to the presidency of the Council of Ministers at the time of the events, will be investigated as a co-perpetrator in the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo

However, unlike Castillo, Torres is free and went into hiding, upon learning of the accusation against him presented by the National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides.

The investigation against Castillo and Torres has been described as complex by the Public Ministry and will last for eight months.

The chamber resolved to notify the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes Committed by Public Officials of the formalization of the investigation, as well as the State Attorney General’s Office, in its capacity as representative of the aggrieved party. .

This Tuesday, Supreme Judge César San Martín rejected the appeal that Castillo’s defense filed against his preliminary detention and pointed out that, with what was raised by the Prosecutor’s Office, the former president can be prosecuted at least for attempted rebellion or conspiracy, charges for which he would face between 5 and 10 years in prison.

I am unfairly and arbitrarily detained, I am not a thief, a rapist, corrupt or a thug

During that hearing, Castillo expressed, remotely from prison, that he has not committed “any crime of conspiracy or rebellion.”

In his place, Castillo affirmed that he is “unfairly and arbitrarily detained, I am not a thief, a rapist, corrupt or a thug.”

The former Peruvian ruler also asked his followers to accompany him this Wednesdayalthough at that moment he was interrupted by Judge San Martín, who told him that the hearing was not “the space for this type of proclamation” and asked him to only offer a plea “from the legal perspective on his defense.”

