The trucker he killed has been identified Davide Rebellin while he was training on his bicycle. The former blue cycling champion was run over on November 30 in Montebello Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza, along Regionale 11, by a 62-year-old German driving a lorry, who disappeared after the accident. The truck driver had already committed other serious offenses in the past, including another escape after another accident and driving while intoxicated with a withdrawn license in Chieti in 2014. The carabinieri managed to locate him but at the moment he will not be arrested. because in Germany there is no crime of vehicular homicide.





Riding with David Davide Cassani 01 December 2022

The dynamics

The investigators had come to a list of plates, extrapolated from the video surveillance cameras that are installed close to the Regional 11, in Montebello Vicentino. There Wednesday morning Rebellin was training on his racing bike when he was crushed by the heavy vehicle. After the impact, the haulier would have left the cockpit to take a look at the bodywork, only to then leave again without any hesitation and lose track of him.

But at that juncture the Volvo-branded truck was photographed by some present who evidently understood the situation. The carabinieri listened to some witnesses and started the search, in which the other forces of order also took part. Numerous footage shot by the cameras of the restaurant and by those of various toll booths were then examined. The amount of data was then crossed with the testimonies, up to the moment in which the German license plate was identified. At that point, the Italian authorities also involved Europol.

Davide was recognized by his brother Carlo, who had learned from the media that there had been an accident in the Montecchio area, a cyclist run over by a heavy vehicle. He had gone immediately to the place, perhaps for a sort of premonition and had immediately recognized his brother’s bike, crumpled up.



The investigations

The heavy charges of vehicular homicide and hit and miss are hanging over the driver’s head. The investigations, carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Agency and the Thorl-Maglern Police Cooperation Center of Italy, Austria and Slovenia, made it possible to ascertain that the vehicle was owned by a German shipping company, based in Recke (Northern Rhine – Westphalia, Germany) and that the driver had arrived in Italy on the same day – November 30 – for loads of goods carried out in an international forwarding company based in the Interporto of Verona.

The investigations in the Verona company, with the acquisition of a copy of the identity card compared with the photos taken at the scene of the accident, made it possible to identify the driver of the vehicle with certainty: a 62-year-old German, brother of the owner of the transport company German owner of the articulated lorry.

The German police agency of Steinfurt, in contact with the International Police Cooperation Service, reported late yesterday afternoon that the driver of the vehicle had returned to Germany.

Previous

The penal certificate of the driver of the articulated lorry, against whom proceedings are being taken for the crimes of road homicide and escape of the driver in the case of road homicide, shows a sentence applying the penalty issued by the Court of Foggia in 2001 for the crime of “violation of the obligation to stop in the event of an accident with personal injury”.

The sentence was subsequently declared extinguished due to the passage of time. In 2014, again to him, it appears that his driving license was withdrawn by the Chieti Traffic Police, for driving under the influence. The Vicenza public prosecutor’s office is carrying out the necessary investigations for the exact reconstruction of the dynamics and the further actions to be taken against the lorry driver.