Wolfgang Rieke, the German truck driver who hit and killed Davide Rebellin, has asked for a plea deal. The family of the missing cyclist said they were against it. The request was filed by the lawyer of the truck driver still detained in the Vicenza prison. The accident dates back to 30 November 2022 in Montebello Vicentino: there Rieke hit Davide Rebellin with his truck while he was training with his racing bike, then fled. Nothing can be done for the 51-year-old cyclist and now the truck driver has to answer for aggravated manslaughter and escape.

The judge of the Berico Court, Roberto Venditti, therefore revoked the hearing already scheduled for 24 November where he had ordered the immediate trial of the accused, setting another for 7 December, for the evaluation of the admissibility of the request and the appropriateness of the proposed sentence, which would be three years. It would have started from a “base” of six and a half years then gradually reduced due to the discounts provided by the choice of the alternative rite and by other elements such as the compensation of the victim’s family, one of the unavoidable conditions set by the public prosecutor Hans Roderich Blattner for his assent. But Rebellin’s family reiterated their total opposition to the plea deal, also in light of Rieke’s recidivism who had already fled once after causing an accident, again in Italy, in Puglia, in 2001.