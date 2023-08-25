Davide Rebellin, the truck driver who ran over and killed him extradited to Italy

Turning point in the case of the death of the former cycling champion Davide Rebellin, run over and killed by a truck in Montebello Vicentino on 30 November 2022. The Carabinieri of the Vicenza Investigative Unit have taken over this morning at the Brenner pass Wolfgang Riekethe German road haulier against whom a precautionary custody order was issued by the Vicenza magistrate for the crime of traffic homicide And failure to help.

The proceeding relating to the execution of the european arrest warrant, issued at the request of the Vicenza prosecutor’s office by the investigating judge of the Court. Rieke voluntarily presented himself to the authorities for the purpose of executing the precautionary measure. At the end of the identification and notification operations at the Carabinieri offices, the German lorry driver will be transferred to the Vicenza prison.

Subscribe to the newsletter

