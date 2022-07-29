After a first part that was highly commented, season 2 of “Rebelde” was released on Netflix. This installment, which follows the timeline of the 2004 Mexican version, will once again introduce us to the students of the new ews and his fate after winning the battle of the bands.

From the trailer for “Rebelde 2” we saw the confrontations that will shake the students of the Elite Way School, as well as the speculations about a murder that will mark a before and after in the youth series.

What happened in “Rebel 2”?

Although Jana Cohen, Luka Colucci, Andi, Dixón and Esteban sought that Rebel stick together, they didn’t make it. With Celina’s departure as director, her position was taken over by Gus Bauman., a man who hid a dark secret. Meanwhile, MJ and Sebastian continue to work together and begin a relationship.

What happened to Luka and Sebastian in “Rebelde 2”?

With the boys separated and after trying to work as a team again, we see that Gus Bauman’s plan worked and he managed to alienate and alienate them. With Sebastián convinced that he is the only one who can lead him to fame, he supports him in his decisions to the surprise of his friends.

While the students try to expose the secret of Gus, who is involved in a death, Luka threatens to publish the story of the young man who committed suicide because of him. Wanting to prevent this from happening at all costs, the new director of the EWS pushes him from a second floor and tells the authorities that he wanted to end his life due to “family pressures”.

With Luka in a coma, Esteban is declared the winner of the school contest and will perform at the Trend-Z Awards. With this result, he walks away from his friends and decides not to expose Bauman.

Who died in “Rebelde”, season 2?

Despite everything he has done in the past, Sebastián, who does not want to study Economics, manages to get Okane to enter the event and thus show Esteban the evidence of the crime. Given this, Luka’s brother goes on stage and exposes him.

Bauman leaves the room and rebukes Okane, who is attacked by the director of the EWS. Esteban appears and defends him. In the middle of the fight, the teacher falls down the stairs and dies. Okane escapes and Esteban is arrested by the Police.