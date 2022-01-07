After several months of waiting and uncertainty, the youth series Rebelde finally arrived on Netflix. This program will incorporate a new generation of students into the Elite way School and it will also bring back well-known faces such as Celina Ferrer Miter (Estefanía Villarreal) and Pilar Gandía (Karla Cossío).

Despite the high expectations of fiction, the results since its launch have not been the best. This is evident with the series of negative comments from fans on social networks.

While some consider it a good start for the franchise, others discredit it and indicate that the plot has not been as interesting as the 2004 version.

However, what has bothered netizens the most is the cover of the song “Save me”, played by the protagonists of Rebel. Let us remember that the original theme was intoned by Mia Colucci (Anahí Puente) in 2005.

Likewise, another of the most criticized points of the program has been the participation of the Lodge. While in RBD this organization committed tragic situations for the students, in the 2022 version “they only forced them to sing”, according to the comments.

Although Rebelde was not to everyone’s liking and divided the fans, there is no doubt that the controversy caused the series to become a trend and to be in the top 10 of Netflix.

Rebel 2022 – trailer

How many episodes does Rebelde have?

The Netflix show is in the eye of the cross. With only eight episodes aired, the first season has not been to the liking of all fans of the franchise.