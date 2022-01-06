The new version of Rebel, a Netflix original series directed by Santiago Limón, brings us a new generation of students seeking to excel in the music industry with the help of the Elite Way School.

Like the Mexican version, in which the RBD band was created and achieved worldwide success, this new production seeks to achieve the same, so in Spotify There is already a playlist made up of 15 songs created by the new protagonists.

The first season of the Rebelde reboot has 8 episodes.

What is Rebelde about?

A group of new students will arrive at the Elite way School in order to show his musical talent and thus be able to win the battle of the bands. In parallel, they will have to deal with the secret organization, the Lodge, who are in charge of making life impossible for the scholarship recipients.

How many episodes will Rebelde have?

From this January 5, Netflix will enable eight episodes of the long-awaited series that will be directed by Santiago Limón.

Rebelde Playlist on Spotify

Through the official instagram @soyrebeldenetflix, the new production has shared the official soundtrack of the series, which has 15 songs between its own and covers.

The official soundtrack of the new version of Rebelde is available on Spotify.

Video clips of Rebelde

So far, the new version, which deals with topics of social interest in relation to love, sexuality and music, has released two music videos available on YouTube. Next, we show them to you: