There are historical rivalries on television and one of them, without a doubt, is the one that faces the fans of Rebel way and Rebel. The plot created by the Argentine Cris Morena in 2002 presented us with chapters that led us to meet characters not far removed from adolescent reality and situations that were the necessary hook to succeed.

With the passage of time, its success was such that it managed to have a Mexican version, Rebelde, which in 2004 replicated the boom of the first production. But his triumph on TV led to the emergence of one of the questions that until today divides everyone who saw each story in internet forums – those niches in the 2000s where fans met to debate: What was the best version?

The same characters, but with differences

Both Rebelde and Rebelde way presented the same formula: teenagers shortly after finishing school who sought to follow their dreams while battling adversity.

For the Argentine version we had Felipe Colombo (Manuel), Camila Bordonaba (Maritza), Benjamín Rojas (Pablo) and Luisana Lopilato (Mía) as the protagonists.

The Argentine youth soap opera premiered on May 27, 2002. Photo: Cris Morena Group

For Mexican history, it was decided to include two more members: Anahí (Mía), Dulce María (Roberta), Alfonso Herrera (Miguel), Christopher von Uckermann (Diego), Maite Perroni (Lupita) and Christian Chávez (Giovanni).

“Congratulations! I wish the Tribute To Be or Seem 2020 to be a success, “Alfonso Herrera wrote on Twitter. Photo: Instagram

On the differences of characters, for Rebelde we saw that there were certain licenses. Perhaps the best example is the role of Mia. As for Lopilato, she represented the conceited girl who wanted everything she wanted to be done in her own way. But the conception of the role of Anahí was different, the representation bordered the exaggeration and in several chapters it moved away from what it was in the original plot.

Wardrobe: uniforms everyone wanted to have

Both soap operas sought to make a mark among fans. Those who saw Rebelde way will remember the blue and red wardrobe for regular days (skirt or jean pants) and one for sports dress type. In the case of Rebelde, the production wanted to give it a twist and sought to give them a sexier image. The multi-colored jacket, the white shirt, the red tie, the miniskirts and the high-heeled boots were his personal trademark.

The Music: Erreway vs. RBD

If we go to the numbers, the Argentines triumphed with Erreway, band made up of Lopilato, Colombo, Bordonaba and Rojas. With resounding success. Both in Argentina and part of Latin America, the group sold more than 1 million copies, he filled a Gran Rex theater in 2002 and had concerts in various countries, including Israel. Three albums and a movie later, they disbanded in 2004.

On RBD, for many it surpassed the musical success of its predecessors. The group not only had tours, albums and popular songs, managed to enter the Billboard 200 and obtained the first place of the Billboard Latin Pop Albums. In 2005, the band began a tour called Tour Generación RBD, which culminated in Peru on December 18 with a great reception. RBD didn’t stop and garnered Latin Grammy nominations for their albums Nuestro amor and Empezar de cero.

Which is the better version, Rebel or Rebelde Way?

After reviewing their characters, music and iconic costumes, the answer to which is the best is only from the fan. For a sample is what was obtained in IMDb. In the case of Rebelde, the Mexican telenovela obtained 7.2 / 10 with more than 5,300 votes from users. For its part, Rebelde way managed to surpass it with 7.6 / 10 with 2,400 votes.

Rebel on IMDb. Photo: imdb.com

Rebelde Way vote on IMDb. Photo: imdb.com

Each story lived its moment, has its hook and managed to be an important part of the memory of viewers, young people who now as adults can re-watch the plots thanks to streaming services or portals such as YouTube.

Undoubtedly, those of us who lived through the boom of what was Rebelde and Rebelde way have our favorite. Now, in 2022, viewers will not only be able to reopen this debate, but also see Rebelde, the new version of Netflix that arrives this Wednesday, January 5. Will it achieve the same success?