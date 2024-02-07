Piacenza, Police blitz against baby gangs: dozens of measures

The State Police of Piacenza is carrying out extensive activity to combat youth gangs, with the execution of criminal and administrative measures, against dozens of very young people responsible for robbery, brawls, injuries, illegal possession of weapons, drug dealing and extortion.



The investigations have shed light on groups of young people, minors and just adults, who tried to structure themselves into real organized gangs for dominance over the territory, who were identified and put in a position not to continue their criminal activities.

Further information will be provided by the investigators during a press conference to be held at the Piacenza Police Headquarters at 11 am.