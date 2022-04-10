Adolescence is a complicated period of life that cinema has tackled on countless occasions and in many different ways, since it is a stage where people define their personality and their ideas, experience sexual awakening and build the pillars for their future. In that sense, current series like Elite or Bridgerton make us see that love, sexual and family crises will always be there to the delight of viewers.

Therefore, here we propose some of the best movies (of / about / for) teenagers of all time, those who tried to understand what it means to be a rebellious teenager without —or with— a cause.

“Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig, 2017)

Christine (Saoirse Ronan) is a young bohemian trapped in a conservative city. She rejects her name —for this reason she assumes the nickname of Lady bird— and wishes to leave where she lives to discover something beyond. She is an artist with big dreams who will have to get through her school years due to the complicated relationship she has with her mother and her classmates.

“Juno” (Jason Reitman, 2007)

Juno (Elliot Page), a highly intelligent young woman, discovers that she is pregnant by her boyfriend and best friend. Taking into account that neither of them wants to have children, she makes the decision to give him up for adoption as soon as he is born, but with the condition of selecting the adopting family. When she meets a couple of seemingly perfect candidates, she begins to notice that her husband treats her too trustingly. This will make you doubt if leaving her baby would be the right option for everyone.

“Twilight” (Catherine Hardwicke, 2008)

Vampires, first loves, blood, school intrigues and werewolves. This novel by Stephenie Meyer became, overnight, a true publishing phenomenon, which, obviously, ended up in a saga and took very little time to have a film adaptation. The franchise spawned five installments that put its stars on the industry map and turned its stars into teen icons: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

“Donnie Darko” (Richard Kelly, 2001)

Alienated and misunderstood, a teenage Jake Gyllenhaal plays Donnie Darko, a strange boy who connects with the paranormal side of the city. The tape is an adolescent initiatory story with the fantastic and time travel. It also includes imaginary friends and an ending that left the audience perplexed. A strange, strange film, a bit difficult to see and that has not even had new versions until today. A jewel.

“Rebel Without a Cause” (Nicholas Ray, 1955)

This film turned the director Nicholas Ray into an outsider icon and the protagonist James Dean into an immortal (the actor would die just a month before the film’s premiere). The film, which became —luckily or unluckily— a classic, introduces us to Jim Stark, the new high school student who decides to lead a corrupt life, going with the class bullies and neglecting his obligations and family. of the.

“Rebels” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1983)

Francis Ford Coppola adapted SE Hinton’s classic novel into this very intense drama, with Coppola’s characteristic grandiloquent way of filming in which he presents us with a great story of underclass teenagers. The film features performances by then-newcomers Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Tom Cruise.

“Almost Famous” (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

This good film takes us back to the director’s memories as a fifteen-year-old traveling on tour accompanying bands like Led Zeppelin or Lynyrd Skynyrd while doing a report for Rolling Stone. The film is a story about the experiences of freedom, what it means to mature and be aware of one’s own responsibility, and everything in the musicals of the 70s. The highlights of the film are Kate Hudson and the soundtrack.

“Dead Poets Society” (Peter Weir, 1989)

In a private school for boys, it is announced that a new teacher will enter. The group is intrigued to meet him; however, when they succeed, they find it eccentric and strange. John Keating (an excellent Robin Williams) shows a great passion for his work and, as a teacher, he manages to change the opinions of his students and leads them on a passionate path where they try to enjoy life, living day by day.

“The Virgin Suicides” (Sofia Coppola, 1999)

The debut in the script and in the direction of Sofia Coppola. The film tells of the confinement of five upper-class sisters in Detroit in the 1970s, whose morale will gradually be undermined by their bubble under the distant but attentive gaze of their young and masculine neighbors. A teen story with great female performances.

“Scream” (Wes Craven, 1996)

Wes Craven reinvigorated teen horror with this slasher and its sequels, in which Neve Campbell is targeted by multiple assassins who kill to get to her. Courtney Cox and Davis Arquette, among others, completed the cast of the first installment, which is a classic of the genre.