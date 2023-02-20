Australian actress Rebel Wilson (Sydney, 42 years old) and her girlfriend, Californian businesswoman Ramona Agruma, 37, have announced their engagement. “We have said yes,” she wrote this Sunday, February 19, in a post on his Instagram profile —to her more than 11 million followers— the interpreter of Giving the note (2012) or from Jojo Rabbit (2019), which shared two images of the marriage proposal.

The place chosen to exchange the rings – one of the Disney parks in the US, where requests for marriage and weddings are made – could not be more appropriate to put the icing on the cake of their story. “I thought I was looking for my Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed at this moment was a Disney princess,” the artist would declare when she made her relationship with Ramona Agruma official through the networks last June social.

“Thanks to Tiffany for the impressive ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!” Wilson added in the publication, which in its first few hours has managed to accumulate more than a million followers. I like. In the shared images, Wilson and Agruma can be seen wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart drawn in the center. One of the photos shows the couple kissing as the businesswoman extends her arm to show off her ring. In the other photograph, the couple is seen in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, on their knees, smiling and under a shower of petals. At the moment they have not disclosed when (or where) the link will take place.

Like the announcement of their relationship last June, which received many expressions of affection through social networks from other actresses such as Melanie Griffith, Anna Kendrick or Elizabeth Banks, the announcement of their wedding has also aroused them. “I love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged. Congratulations!” wrote Paris Hilton, a good friend of Wilson, in the comments to the publication. Actresses Rosie O’Donnell and Tori Spelling have also written to congratulate the couple.

2022 was a very sweet year on a personal level for Wilson. Last May the actress spoke with the magazine People and confessed that she was dating someone, without revealing who, explaining that they had met “through a mutual friend” to whom she told that she was “tired” of having romantic relationships with men. “Before we saw each other in person we talked on the phone for weeks. And it was a great way to meet. A bit old-fashioned, but very romantic, ”she acknowledged.

The person behind those long phone conversations was Ramona Agruma, now his fiancée, and founder of a clothing firm called Lemon Ve Limon, based in Los Angeles, California. In a recent interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy It would explain more details of their relationship. “It could have been a simple friendship, but I think there was a real connection,” he admitted. The Australian has also said that, while her family has accepted her relationship with joy, her girlfriend’s family “has not been so receptive” and that she hopes that her attitude will change soon.

In addition to sealing his love with the businesswoman, last November Wilson had a daughter through a surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first daughter, Royce Lillian, born last week via surrogate,” she posted on her Instagram account. “Now I have a family.”