United States.- Just a few hours ago it was circulating on the network that Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, they had engaged a few weeks before Halloween and now they’re making headlines again because have announced that they became mothers.

Through his Instagram profile, Rebel announced that she became the mother of a little girl named Royce Lilian through a womb for hirewho was just born last week.

“More than proud to announce the birth of my first daughterRoyce Lillian, born last week via surrogate,” Rebel Wilson revealed through a photo of her baby on Instagram.

In the same way, she stated: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, it’s a beautiful miracle! I will always be grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who they are), it’s been years of development… but in particular I wanted to thank my beautiful surrogate mother who carried her and gave birth to her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an incredible gift.”

Finally, she assured that she is ready to give all her love to her first daughter and explained that she is quickly learning to be a mother, sending all her respect and admiration to the mothers of the world.

We invite you to read:

As expected, the 42-year-old Australian actress and her future wife, Ramona Agruma, received comments full of love and support from their followers and work colleagues, who were touched to meet Rebel’s firstborn.