The last 5 of January was released Rebel, an original series of Netflix which seeks to continue the story of the famous soap opera RBD. The production has brought back two actresses who were former students of the Elite Way School, Celina Ferrer and Pilar Gandía.

Likewise, during the eight episodes that this first season has brought us, we can locate that this new generation of protagonists is related to the Mexican series. Next, we explain all the relationships.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: are Luka and Mía Colucci family? Franco Masini answers the mystery

Netflix’s Rebel is the new version of the iconic Cris Morena story. Photo: composition / Netflix

Luka colucci

The character played by the Argentine Franco Masini is in charge of giving life to the nephew of the main vocalist of RBD, Mía Colucci. Luka is known for being funny and talented, but also for being self-centered and haughty.

Luka Colucci is portrayed by Franco Masini. Photo: Netflix

Jana Cohen Gandía

Azul Guaita plays one of the main vocalists of the band. Despite the fact that she is a well-known pop singer in the series, she decides to leave that past behind and enter the Elite Way School, where she hopes to demonstrate her true talent. The character’s mother is Pilar Gandía, daughter of the EWS director in the 2004 Mexican novel.

Azul Guaita is Jana Cohen. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2, SEE ONLINE: where and when will the animated film come to streaming?

Sebastian Langarica

It is played by Alejandro Puente. He is one of the characters whose surname is not so familiar, however, he is the son of the head of government, which will give him benefits within the school.

Alejandro Puente as Sebastián Langarica. Photo: @ alejandroppuente / Instagram

Esteban Torres

The son of the famous actress Barbara Morí, Sergio Mayer Mori, has the role of Esteban Torres, a young man who abandons his place in a well-known conservatory to attend the Elite Way School. This character hides a great secret, which will lead him to face difficult situations while seeking to be accepted by his peers.

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban Torres. Photo: Instagram

Maria Jose Seville

Played by actress Andrea Chaparro, the character comes from a conservative family, but that will not prevent her from discovering her rebellious side in relation to music. Despite studying classical music, MJ prefers to dedicate himself to the urban genre.

Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla. Photo: instagram

Dixon Alvarez

Jerónimo Castillo is the young actor in charge of giving life to the character characterized by being sensitive and genuine who dreams of becoming a well-known rapper.

Jerónimo Castillo as Dixón Álvarez. Photo: Instagram

Emilia alo

The Brazilian student, played by Giovanna Grigio, is a student with a scholarship. Some of her decisions will hurt the people around her, in addition to having a stormy courtship with Langarica.

Giovanna Grigio as Emilia Alo. Photo: Netflix

Andi Agosti

The talented drummer is played by Andi Lizeth. Her character does not usually show her feelings for fear of being hurt. Also, the relationship he has with his parents is bad, since neither supports his musical career.