After the official trailer of Rebel, The networks were filled with polarized comments about how necessary it was to tell this iconic story again. Even so, and following the trends of the reboots, Netflix has chosen to ignore and promote his own version of the remembered Mexican television series.

Although many are more than excited, even Maite Perroni herself (Lupita in RBD) has spoken about the production, the truth is that this series is going to give a lot to talk about. For now, we will tell you what to expect in the new version of Rebelde.

Rebelde arrives on Netflix in January 2022. Photo: Netflix

Release date

With the phrase: “Hello haters. Are you ready? ”, Netflix has announced that Rebelde will arrive in its content video library on January 5, 2022.

What will it be about?

“Another generation comes to the Elite Way School to fulfill their musical dreams, but first they will have to face a familiar enemy: The Lodge, a secret society,” recites the official Netflix synopsis.

With a touch of nostalgia mixed with controversy by fans of the original plot, Rebelde will bring together eight protagonists, who have different origins and their lives are totally different. They are about to join their paths when the aforementioned college’s band contest is announced.

While the youngsters are willing to break the scheme and be the first students to win the jackpot, a secret organization does not plan to let this happen, so they will put more than one obstacle to them.

Characters

Blue Guaita as Jana

Andrea Chaparro as MJ

Franco Masini as Luka

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban

Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon

Alejandro Puente as Sebas

Giovanna Grigio as Emilia

Lizeth Selene as Andi

It is also known that Estefanía Villarreal, whom we saw in the original Rebelde, will reprise her role as Celina Ferrer. This time she will be the director of the Elite Way School.