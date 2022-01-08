Rebelde, Netflix’s new reboot series, hit the platform to cause a stir and thousands of reactions on social media. For many it has been pleasant and for others a disaster.

Karla Cossio now plays the role of mother in the new installment of Rebelde. Photo: Netflix

Anyway, we knew that this was a new version in which the story continues because some new guys from Elite Way School are family members of the old students: Mía, Roberta, Diego, Lupita, Giovanni and Miguel. What’s more, some familiar faces return in this novel plot.

Now, other young people, played by Franco Masini, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Lizeth Selene, Jerónimo Cantillo, Gigi Grigio, Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, are the ones who will follow the legacy.

Estefanía Villarreal returns to the Rebelde reboot with the same character from 2000. Photo: broadcast / Mezcalent

They give life to a group of teenage students; however, curiously, in real life everyone has finished school, and they are even in their 20s. In this note we will tell you what his true age is.

Franco Masini as Luka Colucci

Franco Rodrigo Masini is an actor and singer. He was born on May 22, 1994 in Vicente López, Buenos Aires, Argentina. She participated in Violetta (2012), Esperanza mía (2015), Tell me how it happened (2017) and Riviera (2020). Franco Masini is 27 years old. He is one of the oldest members. In addition, he is Mía Colucci’s cousin in fiction.

Franco Masini is Luka. Photo: Netflix.

Azul Guaita as Jana Cohen Gandía

Sweet Azul Guaita Bracamontes was born on July 21, 2001 in Mexico City. We have seen her as Yolotl in My husband has a family (2018), Camila Paz in Single with daughters (2019) and now as Jana Cohen, Pilar Gandía’s daughter, in Rebelde (2022). The Mexican actress is 20 years old.

Azul Guaita is Jana Cohen Gandía in Netflix’s Rebelde. Photo: Netflix

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban Torres

The talented son of Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer was born on February 7, 1998. Sergio Mayer Mori began acting in 2011 with the film Contra Wind.

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban Torres. Photo: Instagram

Lizeth Selene as Andrea Agosti / Andi

Lizeth Selene has her first opportunity in this industry, since in Netflix’s Rebel she has her first role. However, he has experience and talent in music. Selene, as her YouTube account is called, has seven singles and five videos. Lizeth Selene was born on February 7, 1999 in Acapulco, Mexico. He is 22 years old.

Lizeth Selene. Photo: Instagram / @ lizethselene

Jerónimo Cantillo as Guillermo Álvarez / Dixon

Jerónimo Cantillo was born on September 4, 1993 in Colombia. He is well remembered for characterizing the vallenato singer Kaleth Morales, as a young man, in the series Los Morales (2017) by Caracol Televisión. The actor, singer, music producer and guitarist is 28 years old.

Jerónimo Cantillo is Dixon. Photo: Netflix.

Giovanna Grigio as Emilia Alo

Giovanna Grigio was born on January 19, 1998 in Mauá, São Paulo, Brazil. Gigi Grigio is a Brazilian actress, singer and presenter. Her first time on television was as a child reporter on the program O melhor do Brasil. In 2013, she starred in the remake of the soap opera Chiquititas. He is 23 years old.

Giovanna Grigio. Photo: Instagram / @ gigigrigio

Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla / MJ

Andrea Chaparro is the eldest daughter of the multifaceted Omar Chaparro and Lucía Ruiz de la Peña. He was born on January 26, 2002, he will soon turn 21 years old.

Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla. Photo: Instagram

Alejandro Puente as Sebastián Langarica / Sebas

Alejandro Puente was born in Mexico City in 1994. The Mexican actor made his debut in the popular television series El club (2019). He also worked on the films Mírame (2020) and MexZombies (2020).