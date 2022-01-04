After several years of waiting, Netflix brings us the reboot of Rebel, the series that featured a musical group that achieved international fame. This new installment will tell the continuation of the Mexican novel, so fans will be able to see two former students of the Elite way School: Celina Ferrer Miter (Estefania Villarreal) and Pilar Gandia (Karla Cossio). The first will be the new director of the EWS, while the second returns as the mother of one of the protagonists.

Here are all the details so you don’t miss out on the big premiere.

Official poster of Rebelde, the Netflix reboot. Photo: Netflix

When is Rebelde released?

Inclusion and diversity are two of the various themes that the Rebelde series will touch on, available on the Netflix platform from this Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Where to see Rebelde, the series?

Rebelde is a Netflix original production, so the series can only be seen, for now, on the same platform of the streaming giant.

Schedule: Rebelde on Netflix

Below we show you the schedules by country to be able to see Rebelde on Netflix:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, January 5 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 5 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, January 5 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, January 5 at 9.00 pm

Official link to see the Rebelde series

From the following link you will be able to see all the complete chapters of the new version of Rebelde on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81033243

How many chapters will Rebelde have?

This January 5, Netflix will premiere the first two episodes of the long-awaited series that will be directed by Santiago Limón.

Can you watch Rebelde for free on Netflix?

To be able to do the series, you have to have one of the three plans that the platform offers you.

Basic S / 24.90

Standard S / 34.90

Premium S / 44.90

Rebelde Actors: Cast

Blue Guaita as Jana

Andrea Chaparro as MJ

Franco Masini as Luka

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban

Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon

Alejandro Puente as Sebas

Giovanna Grigio as Emilia

Lizeth Selene as Andi

Watch Rebelde trailer