Central African rebels launched attacks on the capital Bangui, defended by peacekeepers and Rwandan soldiers (January 13, 2021). (SURPRISING ADRIENNE / MAXPPP)

For the first time, Central African rebels launched attacks on Wednesday (January 13th) against the capital Bangui, defended by peacekeepers and Rwandan soldiers. An offensive repulsed at the entrances to the city, a few days later the flight over the country by French planes and the day when the Security Council is preparing to hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the presence of foreign troops in the Central African Republic.

Two assaults carried out simultaneously a few kilometers from the center of the capital and which could be repelled, as the UN has just confirmed. It prevents. This is the first time that the rebels (on the offensive against the newly re-elected President Touadéra) have reached the gates of the city. Proof of their dangerousness for the regime, yet defended by 12,000 peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic to which are added hundreds of Rwandan soldiers, Central African soldiers and 300 Russian military instructors. The latter would belong to the Wagner company run by a close friend of Vladimir Putin. Faced with this imposing coalition, the rebels supported by former President François Bozizé still made it to the outskirts of Bangui, which says a lot about their determination.

With the exception of a country like Russia which is playing its own interests, only France seems to be concerned about the gravity of the situation in its former colony. Friday January 8 and at the request of the President of the Central African Republic, two French fighter jets flew over the country to mark France’s solidarity with the Central African Republic and condemn the attempts at destabilization carried out by armed groups. A previous overflight by French planes had taken place on December 23. It is also at the request of France that a meeting of the Security Council is being held this Wednesday in New York, scheduled before the offensive of the day.

The objective of this meeting is to clarify the forces present on the ground, in particular that of the Russian troops or mercenaries. Moscow provides military aid to the Central African regime without really assuming it, which infuriates the United States. There is also the question of the support available to the rebels abroad. This closed-door meeting will be followed in the middle of next week by another session, this time at the request of the Central African Republic. Bangui is demanding combat helicopters for the peacekeepers and also a lifting of the arms embargo, a measure put in place to prevent material from falling into the hands of the rebellion.