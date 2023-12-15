













The first opinions of critics about Rebel Moon They have already begun to reach the networks. According to the Rotten Tomatoes site, which compiles them and averages them, the new film Zack Snyder It has 26% approval. Which means a very negative reception.

This average for Rebel Moon was derived from the reviews of 39 specialized critics. At first it had 9% but with time and more reviews, it rose to the 26% where it is currently. The closer its release gets, the percentage is likely to change.

Many of the reviews agree that the film meets Zack Snyder's typical problems. It presents a film with good action scenes and surprising visuals, but with a plot full of exposition that sometimes goes nowhere.

Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix on December 22 at no additional cost. So anyone interested in Zack Snyder's latest work already knows where to enjoy it when it comes out. It should be noted that this is the first of two planned parts for this new IP. Although it doesn't win over critics, will it be a new success for the director's fans?

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon tells the story of Kora, a former member of a galactic empire called Motherworld. After leaving his forces, he seeks redemption for his past actions and goes in search of a group of warriors to confront the government on the moon of Veldt.

Source: Netflix

According to Zack Snyder himself, the film is inspired by Star Wars, the work of Akira Kurosawa and Heavy Metal magazines. It is a completely original story created by the director, who was also the screenwriter of the film. Will they give it a chance?

