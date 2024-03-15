Rebel Moon is available on Netflix with Part 1 and Part 2 not too far away. Furthermore, the Director's Cut version will also arrive later, with more scenes. If we wanted to look further, however, what should we expect? Zack Snyder talked about exactly this.
Speaking to SFX Magazine, Snyder said: “If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal. The fact that we know where it's going allows us to make sure that other stories [di altri autori, in altri media] don't do something inconsistent.”
He added: “I think in an ideal world, we would definitely have a longer arc for this giant universe, and at that point I would be happy to pass the baton to someone else. But I know what I want to do.”
Rebel Moon, the latest from Snyder
Among director Zack Snyder's latest statements there is also his comment on the reviews of the film, which as we well know were not at all positive. Among his words there is also access to the arrival of the Director's Cut versions, of which he will want to see the reviews.
Furthermore, he recently confirmed that the Director's Cuts of both films will arrive on Netflix on the same day.
