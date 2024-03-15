Rebel Moon is available on Netflix with Part 1 and Part 2 not too far away. Furthermore, the Director's Cut version will also arrive later, with more scenes. If we wanted to look further, however, what should we expect? Zack Snyder talked about exactly this.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Snyder said: “If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal. The fact that we know where it's going allows us to make sure that other stories [di altri autori, in altri media] don't do something inconsistent.”

He added: “I think in an ideal world, we would definitely have a longer arc for this giant universe, and at that point I would be happy to pass the baton to someone else. But I know what I want to do.”