On the occasion of Tudum 2023, Netflix showed the first trailer Of Rebel Moonthe new sci-fi film by Zack Snyder. Rebel Moon is a space opera initially born as a project for a new Star Wars film, then rejected by Disney.

Written by Snyder in collaboration with Shay Hatten and Kurt John Johnstad, the cast of Rebel Moon is extremely varied and involves the actors Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein and Anthony Hopkins.

L’movie release is scheduled for December 22, 2023, therefore close to Christmas, and it seems that a sequel is already planned. Interestingly, an RPG is also in the works for Rebel Moon, we don’t know for which platforms (perhaps mobile as part of the Netflix subscription?). Snyder called it engaging and on a huge scale, but we’ll see because for now we really don’t know anything about it.

The Tudum is a global event organized by Netflix, which reveals the latest news related to TV series and video games. The broadcast takes place in 29 different languages, making the event accessible worldwide. In this year’s edition, the Tudum is broadcast live from Sao Paulo and boasts the participation of some internationally renowned stars such as Alia Bhatt, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Maisa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The name of the event is inspired by the characteristic sound heard at the beginning of TV series and movies on the Netflix platform. The Tudum will take place from 16 to 18 June 2023.