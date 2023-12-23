We know that Rebel Moon is divided into two partsbut Why this choice? Everything depends on the genesis of the project developed by Zack Snyder for his new film, available starting from December 22nd on Netflix with Part 1, while Part 2 will arrive on April 19th.

“Originally the screenplay was designed for a single filmbut still a Zack film: it was a 172-page tome”, revealed the director's wife, Deborah Snyder, to Vanity Fair some time ago.

Scott Stuber, president of Netflix's Film division, explained to them that on the platform films with a duration of less than two hours are more successfulfor some reason, although it works differently for series and users often end up watching them in one sitting.

“If you ask me to reduce the duration to less than two hours I'll end up losing all the characters“Zack Snyder said. “By doing this you won't care about these people. It's a story about characters, how they change, redemption and what you're willing to fight for.”

Hence the idea of divide the work into two parts: the first is available from December 22nd, as mentioned, while for the second we will have to wait a little longer, until next April 19th.