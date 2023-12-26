













The trailer already gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the second part of Rebel Moon. The heroes are shown training the inhabitants of the Veldt moon for the future rebellion.. However it seems that Motherworld finds out and sends soldiers to stop this.

Although not many details about the plot are revealed, it seems that we will be facing a film loaded with a lot of action. After all The trailer focuses more on different battles that are evident with all the seal of its director, Zack Snyder.

There is still time for fans of Rebel Moon You can see the continuation of this story. At the end of the trailer it is revealed that The release date of the second part will be April 19, 2024. But before that we will receive an extended version of the first part. Will you see it?

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon It takes place in a science fiction world where an empire known as Motherworld rules the galaxy. A former soldier in her armed forces decides to confront them by training the inhabitants of a moon called Veldt.

Upon its release, the first part received many negative reviews. Most agree that it has colorful and interesting action scenes, but the plot makes no sense. In addition to that it 'borrows' elements from several very popular films. Have you already seen the first part? It is now available on Netflix.

