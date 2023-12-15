Even though the end of the year is approaching, productions continue to arrive in different media around the world, proof of this is that in a few more days fans will be watching great premieres such as The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, among many others. And within the list there is also Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Firewhich has already received ratings from the specialized press that saw it shortly before its general release on platforms.

According to what is shown on the page known as Rotten Tomatoes, It has not been to the total liking of people, since some call it a bit simple and others have liked it but to a lesser extent. So you could say that they are somewhat mixed but for the most part the reviews remain negative. Which might not give it the benefit of the doubt, so far it has 26% on the specialized film portal.

Here are some opinions from critics:

Fresh Fiction: What should have been an inspired homage to sci-fi classics seems copied from Cliff's Notes, scribbled by a sleep-deprived student who only half-paid attention in film class. It is a tasteless byproduct of outsized ambitions. Hollywood Daily: Another Zack Snyder movie dealing with the same old problems. Quality production values ​​with a clueless and incoherent narrative. I feel like a broken record. Den of Geek: Despite existing in a galaxy with a thousand star systems and worlds, there is no sunlight in it. Or charm. It is a relentlessly bleak cosmos that confuses lack of humor with lack of life. io9: Rebel Moon is a cacophony of sci-fi tropes… it's undeniably beautiful, expertly crafted, and fun enough to look at, but it leaves little lasting impression. Movie Web: Zack Snyder disappoints in a galaxy far, far away when his space opera franchise stumbles on a contrived start. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is an uninspired mash-up of familiar themes, characters, and settings taken from classic blockbusters.

Remember that Rebel Moon – Part One – A Child of Fire already on Netflix.

