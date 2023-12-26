'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks' will be released after the harsh critical ratings received by its predecessor, which was titled 'Rebel Moon part 1: the girl of fire'. This was confirmed by Netflixstreaming service in charge of the science fiction saga directed by Zack Snyder and which was much commented on in recent days due to its slight similarity to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

If you want to know more about the launch of part 2 of this fantastic saga

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks'

When is part 2 of 'Rebel Moon' coming out?

'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks'second film in the saga created by Zack Snyder, will premiere on April 19, 2024. This sequel will arrive almost 4 months after the original film, which, remember, received numerous negative opinions from critics, which even gave it very low scores on pages such as Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, among others.

However, today, 'Rebel Moon part 1: the girl of fire' It is located in the first places of the top 10 of the most viewed films in Latin America on the Netflix platform, a service that took over the rights to broadcast the film and where its second part can also be seen.

What will 'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks' be about?

Although the official synopsis of 'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks'the official trailer for the film shows us the return of Atticus Noble, the ruthless admiral of Balisarius who was exterminated by Kora, but who will be brought back to life to carry out his revenge.

Furthermore, this second part of the saga could put more emphasis on Jimmy, the robot who arrived in Veldt accompanied by enemy troops, but due to the mistreatment he suffered ended up joining the rebels.

What is the cast of 'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks'?

Sofia Boutella as Kora

Djimon Hounsou as Titus

Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble

Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Doona Bae as Nemesis

Staz Nair as Tarak

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

The first part of 'Rebel Moon' has a score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, 5.7 on IMDb and 32% on Metacritic. Photo: Netflix

Will 'Rebel Moon part 2: the warrior who leaves marks' have a sequel?

Although the third part of Zack Snyder's saga has not yet been filmed, the idea is that it will be made, although, to do so, it must have the approval of Netflix. According to Deborah Snyderproducer and wife of the American director, 'Rebel Moon' It was conceived to be a trilogy, something that was also confirmed by the filmmaker.

As if that were not enough, Snyder also noted that he has plans to expand the franchise with a series based on the story of Emperor Balisarius (character played by Fra Fee). Likewise, he commented that there are other projects in this regard in other formats, such as the creation of a graphic novel.

