Rebel Moon Part 1 Daughter of Fire is now available on Netflix. This is the new science fiction work written and directed by Zack Snyder, which will continue with a second part on April 19, 2024. While waiting to see the sequel, however, international critics and the public they started to have their say, showcasing completely different points of view.

As reported for example by Paul Tassi of Forbes, Rebel Moon Part 1 Daughter of Fire obtained a 23% on Rotten Tomatoeshowever with 72% positive reactions from the public.

We remember that Rotten Tomatoes does not calculate ratings, but divides the judgments into positive and negative. If we were to think in numbers, a 2/10 or a 5/10 are considered identical, just as a 7/10 and a 10/10 are considered even. It must however be said that we can see, for the publications that assign a vote, what the number chosen is and there is no shortage of 1.5/5 and 2/5.

The “Top Critics”, i.e. the voices that should be most credible, have some positive reactionslike that of Barry Hertz of the Globe and Mail which states: “Inimitably watchable rubbish, the kind of shiny nothingness that doesn't matter unless you really want it to.”

Lyvie Scott of Inverse instead states that “Rebel Moon is a melting pot of modern myths, selecting some of our most recognizable legends to create a majestic, sexy and ferociously funny story.”