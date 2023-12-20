It has happened to Zack Snyder like the Adelantado Don Rodrigo Díaz de Carreras, protagonist of the legendary comic-musical cantata by the Argentinian Les Luthiers: that discoverer who “happened to found Caracas in the heart of Caracas… which was already founded! !”

The director of, among others, 300, Watchmen and The man of steel, whom his fans (and the publicity associated with them) repeatedly call “visionary”, was determined to participate in the universe Star Wars, going so far as to present his ambitious project to Lucasfilm as another film for the saga. That offer, discarded a decade ago by George Lucas' company just in the days when Disney had just bought it, has ended up being a new franchise and a Netflix double movie. The first installment is titled Rebel Moon. Part 1: The Fire Girl and it is not surprising that Lucas and his advisors rejected it: like Adelantado Díaz de Carreras, Snyder managed to found Caracas, which was already founded with his film Star Wars that was already done. A double looting because it is not satisfied with copying fundamental aspects of the first trilogy of Star Wars. Along the way, he also loots Akira Kurosawa, whom Lucas had already looted in his day, although in a much more original way.

At least Lucas had looked at the characters and the itinerary of a minor and, at the time, quite unknown adventure of Kurosawa's to put together the story of that galaxy far away: The hidden fortress (1958). The samurai became Jedi, Princess Yuki into Princess Leia and, with its never-before-seen visual imagery, the rest is history. Snyder plagiarizes none other than The seven samurai. The central story of Rebel Moon is exact to the Japanese masterpiece, of which several have been made remakes officials and some, like Bugs, from Pixar, undercover: a community of farmers receives a violent visit (in their spaceship) from some evildoers belonging to a tyrannical power, who spare their lives in exchange for the delivery of their crops after a time, which they take advantage of to search warriors on neighboring planets to help them confront their oppressors. Naturally, the group will be made up of seven people; among them, a mercenary who looks like a clone of Han Solo in attitude and manner.

In an interview for the British magazine empire In this summer of 2023, Snyder admitted that he wanted to do “The seven samurai in space” and that “I knew that George's origins were in many of those Kurosawa films.” He also says it as a visionary, as if no one knew it, as if he had discovered it, like Adelantado Díaz de Carreras.

The prologue of Rebel Moon, For its part, with its explanations about the state of the galaxy, tyrannical power and corrupt senators, it smells so much like Star Wars that the plunder seems insurmountable. But the epilogue still holds one more surprise, a “don't leave yet, we can still continue looting”, and which we will be careful not to reveal, but which steals one of the most emblematic moments of Star Wars around the relationships between characters.

Meanwhile, visually, Snyder applies his trademark style: slow-motion action sequences, recruits a group of performers with imposing physiques and debatable interpretive ability, and is far, for example, from the narrative solidity that the film gave him. graphic novel Watchmen for its notable film adaptation, and its spectacular debut, that Dawn of the Dead (2004) that predicted possible triumphs.

After seeing The dead had a price, directed by Sergio Leone in 1965, and to verify the numerous coincidences with Yojimbo (The Mercenary), In 1961, Kurosawa sent a letter to the Italian in which he said: “Signor Leone, I have just had the opportunity to see your film. It is a splendid film, but it is my film.” And he sued it. With Snyder it wouldn't even have the consolation of being a splendid film.

Coda: before the trial for plagiarism yojimbo an economic agreement was reached; Japanese producers would take 15% of the total revenue from For a bunch of dollars, plus exclusive rights to its distribution in Japan and South Korea.

REBEL MOON. PART 1: THE GIRL OF FIRE Address: Zack Snyder. Performers: Shay Hatten, Sofia Boutella, Michael Husman, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou. Gender: adventure. USA, 2023. Platform: Netflix. Duration: 132 minutes. Premiere: December 22.

