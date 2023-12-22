Rebel Moonthe new sci-fi work written and directed by Zack Snyder, is available starting today on Netflix with the Part 1: Daughter of Firethe initial chapter of the adventure in which we will see the young rebel Kora defend her planet.

Just over a month after the publication of the official trailer for Rebel Moon Part 1, the film starring Sofia Boutella makes its debut on the streaming platform, while for Part 2 we will have to wait until April 19th.

There history of Rebel Moon is precisely that of Kora, a girl with a mysterious past who reaches a remote moon after a series of vicissitudes and here begins a new life as a simple peasant.

However, a terrible threat looms on the horizon: the evil Balisarius of Mother World and his emissary, Admiral Noble, discover that the farmers have sold their crops to the rebel forces and this unleashes their fury, prompting Kora to stand up for his people.