Rebel Moonthe new Netflix movies directed by Zack Snyder, shows itself with the official trailer of Part 1: Daughter of Fire, which we will be able to watch in streaming starting next December 22nd.

After the trailer last August, Rebel Moon introduces on this occasion the characters and the setting which will form the basis of the new narrative universe created by the director of 300, Watchmen and Man of Steel.

There history that we will see told in the first part is that of Kora, a girl with a mysterious past who stands up as a champion of her people when the settlement is threatened by the evil Balisarius and his emissary, Admiral Noble.