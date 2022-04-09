“Rebel moon” will be the new movie from director Zack Snyder. This production continues to add various actors to its cast and now new performers have been announced who will also be part of the project. Among them stood out Alfonso HerreraMexican actor who became known in Latin America thanks to the telenovela “Rebel”. Since then he has been in numerous international film and television productions.

What did Alfonso Herrera say about it?

‘Poncho’ Herrera He appreciated the opportunity and declared in a statement through his social networks that he is happy to work with a director who has been in charge of several famous films in the last two decades.

“Zack Snyder has made great movies that today are a cultural reference and have created universes that have revolutionized the film industry. Reaching this saga, which is one of the most ambitious film projects on the Netflix platform, is a great challenge for me as an actor, “he said.

It is not the first time that we will see Alfonso Herrera on Netflix. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Fans ask Ben Affleck as Batman in new film after Zack Snyder’s success at the Oscars

The multinational cast of “Rebel moon”

Together with the Mexican, the cast of “Rebelmoon” It is made up of Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, Rupert Friend, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman and Corey Stoll.

Herrera, the unearthed Batman

Alfonso Herrera will also be the new Latin American Batman. The Mexican has been cast as Bruce Wayne in “Batman Unearthed”the new Spotify audio series that will feature Winston Duke, from “Black Panther”, as the vigilante of Gotham City.

Alfonso Herrera will dub Bruce Wayne for Latin America in the Spotify audio series “Batman Unearthed”, which arrives in May. Photo: composition LR/ Spotify

YOU CAN SEE: Ozark: Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera joins the cast of the fourth season of the series

varied trajectory

After his beginnings in the telenovelas “Amar te duele” and “Rebelde”, Herrera has participated in the series “El ten”, “Los mártires de Puebla” and “El charm del Águila”, in the NatGeo documentary series “La science of the absurd”, in the series of the Wachowski sisters on Netflix “Sense8″, in the movie “The dance of the 41″ and recently in the last season of the acclaimed “Ozark”.