Netflix once and for all announced the release date of the second part of Rebel Moon, the new film from director Zack Snyder. According to the plan, it will be available in this service starting April 19, 2024.

The official name of this film is Rebel Moon (Part Two): The warrior who leaves marks and currently its page is online at the address netflix.com/RebelMoonPart2. This film is a direct continuation of the one that came out in 2023.

Zack Snyder not only directed Rebel Moon (Part Two): The warrior who leaves marks but he also wrote part of his story alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

In this sequel we see again the protagonist of the previous film, Kora (Sofia Boutella), as well as the warriors who survived in their battle against the tyrannical regent Balisarius.

But the war is not over and now they are ready to fight alongside the brave inhabitants of Veldt.

Fountain: Netflix.

What began as a local conflict centralized in a village of humble peasants will now be much larger, as it will involve fighting against Motherworld and its troops.

But on the eve of the battle of Rebel Moon (Part Two): The warrior who leaves marks The combatants must face their own past.

Likewise, they will have to explore the reasons why they are fighting. However, it's best if you don't think too much.

All because the forces of the Kingdom seek to annihilate the nascent rebellion. Various bonds will be formed, new heroes will emerge and legends will be born.

That's what fans will enjoy on Netflix when Rebel Moon (Part Two): The warrior who leaves marks have your premiere.

Returning in this sequel are Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher and Anthony Hopkins, as well as several other artists.

