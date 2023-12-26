













The news was shared by Zack Snyder himself via Twitter. In a video he thanked his fans for giving him a chance. Rebel Moon and for making it the most viewed movie on the service. He also took the opportunity to invite them to wait for the premiere of the second part on April 19, 2024.

It should be noted that this achievement is more important considering various factors. The first is that it managed to become the most watched during the Christmas weekend, which indicates that many families enjoyed it. The second is that managed to be crowned above Super Mari Bros. The Movie, a film that was very successful in cinema and that maintained high audience ratings when it arrived on streaming services.

Rebel Moon at the moment It has 22% approval from critics in Rotten Tomatoes. As for the public rating, it has 69%, which could make it another example of when audiences and the press disagree. Have you already seen it?

What do critics say about Rebel Moon?

Since its premiere, critics have given Rebel Moon very negative ratings. In fact, at first it had only 9% approval, but the percentage grew as more people saw the film. Even so, it maintains a 'rotten' rating on the popular page.

Source: Netflix

The consensus indicates that visually it is a delight and has very well-done action scenes. However, the story brings it down with an excess of explanations and presentation of characters that make it feel like an incomplete film. Many even believe that it feels like a mere commercial for what will be the second part. Maybe once we have the full picture, opinion will change.

