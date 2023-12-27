Rebel Moon it's a hit on Netflix: The first part of Zack Snyder's film scored almost 24 million views on the streaming platform, entering the top 10 of the most viewed content in 93 different countries.

A truly surprising result, if we consider that Rebel Moon rocked critics and audiences, grossing a significant amount of money negative reviews and therefore a particularly low score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

While waiting for the second part and the full version, Rebel Moon is grinding away very respectable numbers and it will be interesting to see if the trend continues in the coming weeks, as well as of course with the arrival of Part 2.