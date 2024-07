July 15, 1974

CTM GOES FOR THE PRESIDENCYThe CTM will launch an open political campaign trying to regain a position that its leaders have been taking advantage of during events, to place one of its members in the municipal presidency of Ahome. Obviously, in the deputation for the first Electoral District that corresponds to this municipality, the CTM will also make nominations. The proposal of attorney Oscar Monzón Molina would be a setback to the aspirations of other members who also aspire to recover the Presidency for the Confederation.

TRY TO RECONCILE JORDAN WITH PALESTINEKuwait. Foreign Minister Sabah Al Ahmed confirmed that Arab countries, including Kuwait, are making efforts to reconcile the Jordanian regime of King Hussein with the Palestinian guerrilla movement. The Jordanian monarch paid a visit to Kuwait to discuss the situation in the Middle East and preparations for the new stage of the peace conference in Geneva, which is expected to meet again later this year. The guerrillas have opposed Hussein since the army expelled them from Jordan in 1970.

PARTY FOR NORA MEXIA. A youth party was held at the home of engineer Esteban García and his wife Beatriz Delia de García, in honor of the beautiful Miss Nora Elisa Mexía Arvizu, who was very congratulated on her birthday. The lively celebration was filled with young people such as Epu Vega, Blanca Falomir, Tere Grijalva, Icelita Valdez, as well as Arturo Duarte, Alberto García, Manuel Gallegos and many more. A record player made all the attendees dance to the rhythm of the latest songs.

July 15, 1999

CFE WILL PAY DAMAGES. The CFE, after refusing to pay for damages caused to various household appliances of a resident of this city due to voltage problems, admitted responsibility and will cover the repair costs. Professor Juan Sarabia, of the Users Committee, stated that this problem occurred after the winds registered in recent days. He pointed out that the user, along with Josefa Castro, president of the organization, went to the CFE, and only yesterday did they admit their guilt.

REBEL LEADER ARRESTED. Lima. Oscar Ramirez Durand, “Comrade Feliciano,” the legendary leader of the bloodthirsty Maoist group Shining Path, will sit before a military court and is expected to be sentenced to life in prison. The number one of the Shining Path, who had been intensively sought for the past seven years, fell into a military siege, dying of hunger and without a single shot being fired, said Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori. Cornered in a mountainous area, the 46-year-old leader evaded military patrols for days, despite the handicap of his limp – due to an old bullet wound in one leg – and a skin disease that afflicts him, known as Amazonian leprosy or uta. Ramírez took command of Sendero Luminoso after the fall of the group’s founder and ideologist, Abimael Guzmán, in 1992, an event that was a hard blow to the organization that was then ravaging Peru, with an escalation of violence that had reached the capital. Known for his more radical position within Sendero Luminoso, Feliciano gathered the surviving troops and hid for years in the Vizcatán area, from where he tried to reorganize the group. He completed his primary and secondary education in a religious school and joined Sendero Luminoso in the 1970s, when he was studying engineering at the university.

