The rebel boss wanted to see me and I knew what that gravity meant in the tone: problems. One of the leaders of the M23 militia, who has conquered several cities in the east of Congo in recent weeks and stars a cruel war in the country, had learned that he had only gone to interviews to displaced north of Lake Kivu, A place where they did not want other people’s eyes, and spit rays in the mouth. It was understandable: the rebel group has ordered the hasty dismantling of the fields and demanded to the people who return to their homes, and the measure has left tens of thousands of homeless people. The seriousness on the other side of the phone predicted clouds.

– Come now and talk.

At the moment, Barça’s pin works with the leaders of the M23 militia

While he endured the chaparrón of military authority, I imagined with a kick in the ass at the Rwanda border or, worse, in a dark dungeon for a few days, but he came up with man. Let’s see, your passport, where are you from?

The brightness of his eyes when I said it was from Barcelona opened a chance of opportunity.

– Are you from Barça or Madrid? I asked.

The rebel had not yet surfed by the Ce braid that I had already taken a desperate gift out of my backpack: a pin and a flag of FC Barcelona.

That ace in the sleeve that I take to all my African trips worked like never before. The military smiled, the badge was placed in his shirt pocket, he folded the flag carefully and shook my hand with force. “Ah, Barcelonais!” He said.

From that moment, I have followed that blaugrane vein as if it were solid gold. On Friday, when they raffled the Champions, I wrote instantly to inform you that the Benfica had touched them and we celebrated it together. After telling him that the Portuguese will be hard, but to avoid a plumage to Madrid, Liverpool, PSG and Atlétic Leader of the rebellion. Let’s see if it sneaks.

Last night, before seeing the match against Las Palmas, I went out of line with my hug to the rebel fraternity: I told him that when I come to Barcelona we will go to Camp Nou together.

He replied that it is worth, but that when the international sanctions for war crimes take away, which for now cannot travel.