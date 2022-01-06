Netflix has released its long-awaited and controversial reboot Rebel, with which he takes up the plot of the 2004 Mexican series of the same name. Under the slogan “Hello, haters”, the streaming giant introduced the new students of the Elite Way School. However, many viewers noticed a particular detail in the costumes of Jana Cohen, played by Azul Guaita.

To continue the Colucci family legacy, Rebelde 2022 includes Luka Colluci. But, the nods to the iconic Mia are not only present in the character of Franco Masini. Fans of Anahí Puente they have seen some familiar details in Jana.

Specifically, a Twitter user has revealed that Cohen uses his phone in his boot, just like Mia. In addition, the remembered pink hat of the charismatic RBD singer has also returned.

But, beyond taking it as a tribute to the original, fans have expressed their annoyance and indicate that Jana should not be a copy or try to replace the character that Anahí played in her time.

What is Netflix Rebel about?

“Another generation comes to the Elite Way School to fulfill their musical dreams, but first they will have to face a family enemy, The Lodge, a secret society,” recites the official Netflix synopsis.

Rebelde brings together eight protagonists, who have different origins and totally different lives. They are about to join their paths when the aforementioned college’s band contest is announced.

While young people are willing to break the scheme and be the first students to win the jackpot, a secret organization plans to prevent this from happening, which will put more than one obstacle to them.