PreviewDirect

Stott, during a friendly match against Vietnam before the World Cup in New Zealand. John Cowpland (AP)

Suddenly, in June 2020, she noticed a small lump above her clavicle. She didn’t give it more importance because it didn’t hurt, to the point that she thought it had inflamed because she had done too many push-ups, worried as Rebekah Stott (Papamoa, New Zealand; 30 years old) was about getting in shape in her first season in the English Women’s Super League with Brighton. Yes, she had some tests, but the results were inconclusive, so she continued playing soccer, her great passion since she learned to stand up. But the matter was complicated.

The lump grew, it began to bother him and, after several weeks of waiting, since it was in times of pandemic, the biopsy was clear: he had lymphoma. She did not know, in any case, what kind. She decided to fly from London to Melbourne with two friends and, still in the hotel due to the quarantine, she received the report: Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “I shed a few tears, but I have always been very positive and, knowing that it was a cancer with a good prognosis, I decided to fight,” she explains. A battle that they won over time, even though it was not easy, and that now is worth it to return to command New Zealand’s defense in the World Cup, winner in the opening match against Norway and now a rival of the puny Philippines.

Stott decided to make his fight public, as he created a blog (beatitbystotty.com) in which he recounted his day to day and in which he still writes. In it, with the idea of ​​finding answers and offering them to others in the same situation, he explained his reality, the ravages of invasive chemotherapy, with its side effects such as nausea, mouth ulcers, loss of muscle mass, and mental and emotional challenges. “It was a relief to share what was happening. It’s important to show that in a difficult moment, you can be vulnerable, but also that you can share your deep thoughts,” she says. Although there were very bad moments to which he responded with courage and an unbreakable will.

More information

It turns out that as the sessions went by, his energy dwindled by leaps and bounds, since he reached a point where it was terrifying for him to take a simple walk. And that was a luxury that could not be allowed because during the treatment the medical appointments multiply, as well as the requirements and the documentation. “At first I was not organized at all, trying to carry everything with me in a small bag. I soon realized that I would be much more comfortable and relaxed if I had everything in its place, so I found myself a suitable bag, with different compartments – for a wool hat, water bottle, bag of wheat seeds, skin care products… – and that made a big difference”, she says. For what she came up with to create the bags beat it by Stottywhich are distributed free of charge to cancer patients.

During the process, the soccer community showed him its love, thousands of messages that made him stronger. “I didn’t expect my story to have such an impact,” he admits; “But I felt the family of world football.” And that prompted him to turn to others. He used the blog to raise funds for the World’s Greatest Shave in Melbourne —as a sign of support for other cancer patients— and obtained nearly 25,000 euros. Also, after a friendly match the previous year between Australia and New Zealand, he accepted the invitation of rival but friend Aivi Luik to shave his head on the grass, since it was a promise he had made if he raised 23,000 euros for the Mark Hughes Foundation, which studies brain cancer, the one that hits his little brother.

By then, Stott had already won his battle. Precisely, the good news, after four rounds of chemotherapy sessions, came the day New Zealand faced Australia at the Tokyo Games. So 294 days after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he put his boots back on. He did it with the Bulleen Lions, in the Australian Second Division – “that day I couldn’t take the smile off my face,” he says – and then in Melbourne City before returning to Brighton again, although his career had already gone through the German, Norwegian and North American leagues. Now, capped 91 times with four goals to his credit, he occupies the World Cup.

“We want to get past the group stage, but I think what’s really important is to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to play football, to just give it a try,” says Stott. Few examples as good as yours.