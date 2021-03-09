What happened to Rebecca Reusch? A USB stick with sensitive data has now been leaked to the investigators. In addition, the mother of the missing commented.

Update from March 9th, 2021, 3.45 p.m .: The case Rebecca Reusch develops into one of the most mysterious missing persons cases the last few years. The Teenage girl has been for more than disappeared two years. The police assume that Rebecca Reusch fell victim to a crime. So far there is no trace of it Adolescents. This is reported by “Bild”, among others.

Rebecca Reusch misses – mother with an emotional statement

Your mother want the hope however, still don’t give up. She recently confirmed this in an interview with the magazine “Bunte”. She said: “I am her mother and I feel that she is still alive.” In conversation turned Brigitte Reusch also directly to a possible perpetrator: “To the person who took our Becci with him: Please go inside, be merciful and tell us where Becci is.”

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing for over two years. The archive picture shows the then 15-year-old student from Berlin. © Police Berlin / dpa

Recently worried a USB stickthat was leaked to the investigators for A stir. Apparently there is sensitive data on it that could turn the case around (see message from March 5, 2021).

Message from March 5th, 2021, 9.45 a.m .: Frankfurt / Berlin – It is still the most mysterious Missing case in Germany Unsolved: Rebecca Reusch, then 15, disappeared from Berlin in February 2019. Now new hope is germinating: of all people Search engine giant Google could put the police on the right track.

Rebecca Reusch misses: Google delivers a USB stick to the police

The girl from Berlin was last seen on February 18, 2019. Rebecca Reusch had stayed at the house of her sister and brother-in-law. The brother-in-law is also the one for them Police in Berlin was and probably still is under main suspicion. He was targeted by the investigators because his statement did not match the investigators’ findings and he was even briefly arrested.

The man claimed to the police in Berlin after returning from a party in the morning when Rebecca Reusch disappeared, having slept soundly. However, during this period his car was covered by a license plate recognition system on the A12 registered towards Poland. The family of the missing Rebecca Reusch, however, believes in the man’s innocence.

With a large contingent of the police was looking for Rebecca Reusch. (Archive photo) © Simone Kuhlmey / Imago Images

Well could Google help in the mysterious case. The group has sent the police information from the student’s Google account – including Location data and their last activity on the net.

Missing Rebecca Reusch: Will Google’s USB stick help the police?

And this is how it happened: The Berlin investigators finally hoped for more clarity about the whereabouts of the then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch and finally turned to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office to the European headquarters of Google in Ireland. That was probably already six months ago, but only now became known. First the “Bild” newspaper reported about it.

The search engine giant then delivered a USB stick with data from the Google account to the police in Berlin Rebecca Reusch. Are on it sensitive information such as phone numbers and location data stored by Rebecca. The investigators can now understand which pages the student was on the net and they also received data on other devices that could possibly have used Rebecca’s account. Also location data is among the information that Google delivered to the police.

Shortly after her disappearance, the police searched a forest near Storkow for the missing Rebecca Reusch. (Archive photo) © Olaf Wagner / Imago Images

Rebecca Reusch disappeared – police are evaluating Google data

The investigators in Berlin are now there Data from google to evaluate. Is there a hot lead that finally clarifies the fate of Rebecca Reusch? So far there have been numerous references, but none led to usable traces of the whereabouts of the Berlin student. (Tobias Möllers, Tobias Utz) * fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

