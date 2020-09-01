There has been no trace of Rebecca Reusch from Berlin since February 2019. The student is still missing. However, her mother does not give up hope.

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing since February 18, 2019.

from Berlin has been missing since February 18, 2019. The then 15-year-old student was last seen in the house of her sister and brother-in-law. However, she did not show up at school for class.

Rebecca’s mother continues to hope for a sign of life from her daughter.

Berlin – The sudden disappearance of Rebecca Reusch out Berlin moved and moved many people in Germany. There has been no trace of the then 15-year-old student for a year and a half. Again and again there was new speculation and evidence. Last woke a photo from a anonymous source new hope in the family. The picture of Rebecca’s parents was leaked via Instagram. A blonde woman was seen in the picture. She looked very much like the missing person. Is it really Rebecca Reusch?

Experts doubt that. According to mother Brigitte R., there is no information from the public prosecutor on the photo. Police and prosecutors suspect that the girl has fallen victim to a crime. Especially because so far there is no sign of life from the missing Rebecca. Rebecca’s mother, however, continues to hope for a sign of life. In an interview with the YouTuber Julian Jarow speaks Brigitte R. about the disappearance of their daughter.

Missing case Rebecca Reusch: “Rebecca would never run away”

“I think she’s being held,” says Rebecca’s mother in an interview. Brigitte R. is certain that her daughter did not disappear of her own accord. “Rebecca would never run away“, She emphasizes. If she really ran away, she thinks she would send us a sign of life. Because there were no signs. It’s very harmonious in the family.

The Police mug shot from Rebecca is also the topic of the conversation with the YouTuber. Since there was no current photo, a police officer would have selected the photo on her Instagram account. On the photo, edit with a filter, Rebecca is made up and has her hair pinned up. Initially, the family was accused of having picked out this stylish photo. That is wrong. At the time of her disappearance, Rebecca looked completely different, according to Brigitte R .. Rebecca the hair was shorter, shoulder length and a pony, according to the mother. But there are now many, almost too many, different pictures of her daughter to be found on the Internet. Read here: What is known about Rebecca’s disappearance.

Rebecca Reusch: Mother is hoping for her return – evidence is apparently received almost daily

How Rebecca Brigitte R. couldn’t say whether she’s still wearing her braces. Nobody would know that. Clues about the whereabouts of “Becci” would come in almost every day. But there is also a lot of “humbug” among them. Weirdos would also get in touch, claiming “we have them”. One person has already pretended to be Rebecca, she says. But there is also a lot of support and encouragement. “We hope that it will still be found, and you have to stay positive,” says Rebecca’s mother. (ml)

In April 2020, a Facebook account appeared under the name of the missing student. Photos of Rebecca were uploaded. In the profile description said the girl had moved to Tennessee, USA. Users reacted promptly to the fake account. “Aktenzeichen XY” presenter Cerne dealt with the case two weeks after Rebecca’s disappearance on his show. One year after Rebecca Reusch’s disappearance, the family’s lawyer made serious allegations against the investigators and even saw parallels with the NSU trial.

She wanted to go to Germany through an employment agency, now Jirina Sagatova from the Czech Republic is missing. Who can provide information about the woman’s whereabouts?