Rebecca Reusch from Berlin is still missing, now strollers made a creepy discovery. The police were informed immediately.

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing since February 2019.

Now strollers made an eerie discovery in a forest.

The police were informed immediately.

Berlin – It is one of the most mysterious Criminal cases in Germany, Since February 2019 there has been no trace of the then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch from Berlin. The pupil disappeared after spending the night at her sister’s and hers home Brother-in-law had spent. Although innumerable clues have been reported to the police since then, there is no crucial trace of where he was Rebecca still. Well made stroller a scary one discovery, the police was alerted immediately.

Rebecca Reusch misses: Schoolgirl disappeared from Berlin – walkers report notice

As the image reported, did two stroller in one Forest in Brandenburg the find. Accordingly, an 18-year-old should Vacationers and his girlfriend in a forest by Lake Wolziger See a dirty one ceiling have found. “Wait a minute, in the case of Rebecca, you are looking for a fleece blanket?” image. The 18-year-old therefore briefly doubted, as in the case of the missing Student from Berlin looking for a purple blanket.

The ceiling in that Forest however, was badly weathered and a specific color was not recognizable. For this reason, the two vacationers explained image, the two had the police contacted.

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin is missing: Walkers find a dirty note – police alerted

And indeed: A patrol that was called is said to have declared: “Yes, that could be Case of Rebecca fit”. A spokeswoman for the newspaper confirmed Berlin police then also: “The reference to the discovery of a blanket is from the Brandenburg police to the 3. Homicide squad has been transmitted. The colleagues are now checking the information for possible connections to the Rebecca case ”. At the same time, the location of the ceiling should be loud image also have been monitored by the police, it was too big danger been that possible Location of the corpse could be entered.

But shortly afterwards the realization: “There is no connection to the Rebecca case,” said one Police spokeswoman opposite the sheet the next day. The riddle of the whereabouts of the pupil therefore remains unresolved. Just recently had one Image caused a stir, which the parents of the Missing had been leaked.

Tim from Berlin is also missing – the family father disappears without a trace in broad daylight

Of the 39-year-old Tim from Berlin is also missing *, his family and friends have been looking for the boy since September 23 Family man. Many also participate in the search Celebrities. * tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network.

List of rubric lists: © Private