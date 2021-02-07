There is still no trace of Rebecca Reusch from Berlin. Can the case actually still be resolved?

Berlin – It is one of the most mysterious criminal cases in Germany, there has been no trace of the then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch from Berlin for around two years. But although the criminal case is still unsolved, investigators and the public prosecutor’s office are not giving up. A video that has now been released is causing a stir.

Rebecca Reusch misses: student from Berlin still disappeared – surprising video published

The disappearance of the schoolgirl is still making headlines, only recently two journalists surprised with previously unknown details. Now the Berlin public prosecutor’s office has spoken up again, but the way it is done is quite unusual. The public prosecutor’s office, Martin Steltner, comments in a short video. The short clip was spread on Twitter with the message: “We’re still looking for Rebecca”.

The time of publication should have something to do with the upcoming anniversary. On February 18, 2019, then 15-year-old Rebecca disappeared. But the case is still not closed, explains Steltner in the video. For this reason, the missing person case is not a “cold case”. “In the past two years we have processed thousands of reports from the population, followed them up and continue to do so,” the public prosecutor said.

Two years after her disappearance: The “Rebecca” case is not a “cold case.” Video on the state of the investigation:https://t.co/VxWNbWbTn8 pic.twitter.com/JoRBRgjHRL – General Public Prosecutor Berlin (@GStABerlin) February 5, 2021

Rebecca Reusch is missing: the public prosecutor still suspects – but who is responsible for the disappearance?

The fate of the missing Rebecca is still unclear, but the investigators are still suspicious. As Martin Steltner explains in the short video, the girl’s brother-in-law is still under suspicion of having to do with the disappearance of the schoolgirl, but it is “a suspicion, no more and no less”. There is no evidence of the girl’s voluntary disappearance. There is also no evidence of a kidnapping.

Steltner admitted that despite the laborious search through two homicide commissions, police hundreds, dogs and police divers, one had to determine: “We did not find Rebecca.” Nevertheless, the police did not close the case: “Even after years, many homicides can still be solved will. We build on that. Also in the case of Rebecca. ”