Rebecca Jones at the presentation of the play ‘I am looking for the man of my life… I already had a husband’, in Mexico City, on June 16, 2022. Moisés Pablo Nava (Dark Room)

The protagonist of the great television melodramas in Mexico of the eighties, the actress Rebecca Jones has died this Wednesday at the age of 65, according to what the interpreter’s communication team has announced. Rebecca Jones Fuentes Berain, the artist’s first name, finished the television series a few months ago Capewhich premiered on October 24 on Televisa and in which she is one of the protagonists.

In 2019, Jones reported that her cancer condition had remitted, but in 2022 it was revealed that she was hospitalized after relapsing with the disease. Shortly after she was seen at some public events, noting her fragile countenance and the comments of her showmates at her deterioration.

Jones began his career in the eighties melodrama neighborhood girl, where he made a brief appearance. In 1982 she was part of the cast of the telenovela Love never dies and since then he was part of the stellar cast of the great soap operas of the time, such as Hex, Betrayal, Cradle of Wolves and Crystal Empire.

“They have never made a fool of me, ever,” recalled the actress in a interview with the channel soap operas, dedicated to soap operas in the country. His ex-partner, also an actor Alejandro Camacho, expressed his regret for the death of the actress, with whom he had a son.

Jones was born in Mexico City on May 21, 1957. The daughter of an American father and a Mexican mother, she lived her childhood in Mexico and her adolescence in the United States. She there she studied Dramatic Art at Orange Coast College.

