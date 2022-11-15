Mexico.- A few days ago it was reported that the Health of Rebecca Jones was in tatters having found herself in intensive therapybut finally the actress appeared in social networks to reassure his hundreds of concerned fans.

The producer had to be emergency hospitalization in the hospital because of a lung deficiency derived from a pneumonia almost two weeks ago.

Recently, the health of the actress has been reported as stable and with a noticeable improvement, this according to information issued by Danna Vazquezin charge of public relations for the artist.

It was recently announced that the actress could be discharged this week, she has even appeared in a video through social networks, where she expresses the great love she has for her son. Maximilian.

Through his official Instagram account, ‘la_rebeccajones‘, surprised his more than 400,000 followers by sharing a series of photos with his firstborn.

In the artist’s post you can see 33-year-old Maximiliano enjoying the view under the Eiffel Tower, in Paris wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, and a dark coat while looking around the amazing sightseeing experience.

It should be noted that Rebecca did not appear in the publication, but her fans began to leave her nice wishes in the comments, “Blessings, you are a great woman”, “Nice to hear from you. I wish with all my heart that you are well”, “I send you my prayers for your speedy recovery”.

Danna Vázquez commented that Rebecca Jones has left the intensive care area, which means great news for her and her family.

“She has already left the intensive care area, without a doubt, it is great news and, if everything goes well, they could discharge her in the middle of next week,” he reported.