Rebecca Jones, a well-known soap opera actress in Mexico, was admitted Tuesday night to the ABC Observatory Hospital, in the Las Américas neighborhood, west of Mexico City. Her representative agency assures that she Jones “presented a pulmonary deficiency and pneumonia”, but that at the moment she is “stable”. The actress, 65, has just finished the series Capewhich premiered on October 24 on Televisa and in which she is one of the protagonists.

“We appreciate your concern and affection for our beloved actress, we ask for your prayers and good energy for her speedy recovery,” the agency said. The pink press journalist Paty Chapoy reported on her program windowing that the actress is “delicate and in intensive care” due to the “excess work” she had during the making of the soap opera, “her defenses were lowered and she caught an infection in her lungs.” According to Chapoy, it was she herself who entered the hospital by her own feet to “be treated properly.”

The actress’s health is delicate, especially after the cancer she suffered at the end of 2017. Jones was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and after an operation and chemotherapy treatments, she managed to overcome the disease almost two years later. “She was in stage three, very advanced, but the doctors told me that fortunately I am very healthy, she reached a strong body, without diabetes or hypertension,” the actress said then. A few months ago the ex-husband of the actress, Alejandro Camacho, said that the cancer had returned, but shortly after the actress denied that information.

Rebecca Jones Fuentes Berain was born in Mexico City on May 21, 1957. The daughter of an American father and a Mexican mother, she lived her childhood in Mexico and her adolescence in the United States. There she studied Dramatic Art at Orange Coast College, although shortly after she returned to Mexico, where she managed to build a career as a protagonist in telenovelas such as The fallen angel, cradle of wolves either To love again. He has also worked for the American network NBC and for Disney.

